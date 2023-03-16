Allentown Police Launch Homicide Probe, ID Victim

Police in Allentown have named the man who was badly beaten on a city street last week and later succumbed to injuries.

Mastapha B. Brown, 38, died of blunt-force trauma to the head, and the manner of death was homicide, said the Allentown Police Department, citing the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

Authorities were called to the corner of 10th and Linden Streets at about 6:40 p.m. on Thursday, March 9 for reports of an injured man, the department wrote in the release.

They arrived to find Brown injured on the sidewalk but still able to communicate. He told the officers he had been "punched and kicked to the ground" by an "unknown male," police wrote.

Brown was driven to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle after declining emergency medical care at the scene, the department claimed. He remained hospitalized with a head injury for days before dying on March 13, police said.

The department is investigating Brown's killing with assistance from county authorities, they added. Anyone with information is asked to call APD's Criminal Investigations Division at 610-437-7721, or the Complaint Desk at 610-437-7753.

