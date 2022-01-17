Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Police & Fire

Allentown Police Detective James Stanko Dies

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Det. James Stanko
Det. James Stanko Photo Credit: Allentown PD

The Allentown Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Detective James Stanko, 51, died Monday morning surrounded by loved ones. A cause of death was not made public.

His department asked for prayers from the community for Stanko on Jan. 12.

"Jim is the type of officer that represents the highest values and ideals of the Allentown Police Department," Police Chief Charles Roca said. "The positive impact that he made with so many people, speaks to his character and the legacy that he established."

Stanko joined APD in February 2009, and most recently served as Youth Detective assigned to the Community Outreach Unit. He was devoted to public service and was an integral part of the Community Outreach Unit. He was involved in various programs including the Police Athletic League (PAL); the Cedar Crest College Center for Police Innovation and Community Engagement; Opioid Crisis Initiative; L.I.F.E. Program; Youth Police Academy; Boys and Girls Club; Communities in Schools; among so many others.

"From the PAL program to our community policing initiatives, amongst many others," the chief said. "My deepest condolences and prayers of support go to his family and our department during this time. I want to say thank you to our community for the outpouring of prayers and support for Jim."

“Our Allentown Police Department is better for the years of service that Det. Stanko gave, and his life and career provide a great example of the impact that one person can have on a community,” Mayor Matt Tuerk added. “The people of Allentown will miss his kindness and grieve with Jim’s family.”

Stanko is survived by his wife Sharon and daughters Lily and Brooke.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.