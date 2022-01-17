Allentown Police Detective James Stanko Dies

The Allentown Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Detective James Stanko, 51, died Monday morning surrounded by loved ones. A cause of death was not made public.

His department asked for prayers from the community for Stanko on Jan. 12.

"Jim is the type of officer that represents the highest values and ideals of the Allentown Police Department," Police Chief Charles Roca said. "The positive impact that he made with so many people, speaks to his character and the legacy that he established."

Stanko joined APD in February 2009, and most recently served as Youth Detective assigned to the Community Outreach Unit. He was devoted to public service and was an integral part of the Community Outreach Unit. He was involved in various programs including the Police Athletic League (PAL); the Cedar Crest College Center for Police Innovation and Community Engagement; Opioid Crisis Initiative; L.I.F.E. Program; Youth Police Academy; Boys and Girls Club; Communities in Schools; among so many others.

"From the PAL program to our community policing initiatives, amongst many others," the chief said. "My deepest condolences and prayers of support go to his family and our department during this time. I want to say thank you to our community for the outpouring of prayers and support for Jim."

“Our Allentown Police Department is better for the years of service that Det. Stanko gave, and his life and career provide a great example of the impact that one person can have on a community,” Mayor Matt Tuerk added. “The people of Allentown will miss his kindness and grieve with Jim’s family.”

Stanko is survived by his wife Sharon and daughters Lily and Brooke.

