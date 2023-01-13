Allentown Man Schemed Turnpike Out Of $1M In Tolls, Feds Say

An Allentown ripped off the state for more than $1 million by selling phony E-Z Passes to avoid tolls on the Turnpike, federal prosecutors say.

Sergio Jara, 37, was indicted along with Duvany Zambrano of New Jersey for their roles in the alleged scheme, said US Attorney Gerard Karam in a statement Friday, Jan. 13.

Federal investigators believe Jara and Zambrano began buying up thousands of E-Z Passes from retailers across Pennsylvania and New Jersey in 2018. Then, authorities say, the pair registered the devices under bogus names and credit card details before selling them off to truckers for a profit.

In all, prosecutors say the conspiracy allowed the drivers to avoid upwards of $1 million in Turnpike tolls.

If convicted, Jara and Zambrano could face up to 20 years in prison as well as probation and an unspecified fine, Karam added. They're due back in federal court for trial on March 4.

