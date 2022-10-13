Allentown House Fire Injures 1, Displaces 2 More, Officials Say

One Allentown resident was injured and two others were displaced by a house fire on the 1800 block of Washington Street around 10 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, fire officials said.

The blaze began in an upstairs bedroom, where firefighters managed to contain it, according to fire Capt. John Christopher.

An adult male suffered burns to the "face and back area" and smoke inhalation, he said, while two other residents — one adult and one child — escaped unharmed. The injured man was treated at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Salisbury Township, but his present condition was not immediately clear.

The building received water and smoke damage, and all three residents are temporarily displaced, Christopher added.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

