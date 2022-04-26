Contact Us
Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Missing Pennsylvania Girl At 'Special Risk For Harm,' Police Say

Nicole Acosta
Inez Foulk
Inez Foulk Photo Credit: PA State Police

Pennsylvania State Police are seeking the public's help in locating a 5-year-old girl "at special risk of harm or injury."

Inez Foulk was last seen with her mother, 37-year-old Courtney Foulk, in the area of the ShopRite in Chestnuthill Township (Monroe County) around 5 p.m. Monday, April 25, state police said.

The girl's mother is believed to be driving a blue 1996 Chevy Lumina with the Pennsylvania license plate number LWK-0087.

The child has brown hair and brown eyes, and was wearing a blue dress, blue leggings, and pink shoes, police said.

Anyone with information was urged to call 911 immediately.

