Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Breaking News: Alleged Runaway Teen Assaults Police Officer In Sheetz Parking Lot: Report
Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Lehigh Valley Girl Missing For More Than A Month

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Alicia Dynasty Avila
Alicia Dynasty Avila Photo Credit: PA State Police

Pennsylvania State Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing teenage girl from the Lehigh Valley.

Alicia Dynasty Avila, 14, is believed to have run away from her Hanover Township home on Sunday, March 3, according to police.

She is 5 feet tall and weighs 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black shirt, pajama pants, and possible open-toe slip-on shoes along with a pink backpack, police said.

Anyone with information regarding Avila's whereabouts is asked to contact Trooper Justin Yozsa at (484) 838 – 6663 or email at jyozsa@pa.gov.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.