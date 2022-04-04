Alert Issued For Lehigh Valley Girl Missing For More Than A Month

Pennsylvania State Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing teenage girl from the Lehigh Valley.

Alicia Dynasty Avila, 14, is believed to have run away from her Hanover Township home on Sunday, March 3, according to police.

She is 5 feet tall and weighs 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black shirt, pajama pants, and possible open-toe slip-on shoes along with a pink backpack, police said.

Anyone with information regarding Avila's whereabouts is asked to contact Trooper Justin Yozsa at (484) 838 – 6663 or email at jyozsa@pa.gov.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.