30-Year-Old Victim Killed In Allentown Shooting: Authorities

A 30-year-old victim was killed in a shooting over the weekend in Allentown, authorities said.

Officers responding to the 1700 block of South Fourth Street found a man suffering a gunshot wound around 4:20 a.m. Sunday, Allentown police said.

The victim was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital, where they died approximately an hour later, authorities said.

Soon after, a second shooting victim arrived at an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The victim's identity will be released upon notifying his next of kin.

​The shooting is being investigated by the Allentown Criminal Investigations Division, the Lehigh County District Attorney’s office, the Lehigh County Homicide Task Force, and the Lehigh County Coroner’s office.

​Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Allentown Police Criminal Investigations Division at 610-437-7721 or make an anonymous tip through the Allentown Police Tip411 app.

