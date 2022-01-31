30-Year-Old Victim Killed In Allentown Shooting: Authorities

A 30-year-old victim was killed in a shooting over the weekend in Allentown, authorities said.
Officers responding to the 1700 block of South Fourth Street found a man suffering a gunshot wound around 4:20 a.m. Sunday, Allentown police said.
The victim was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital, where they died approximately an hour later, authorities said.
Soon after, a second shooting victim arrived at an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
The victim's identity will be released upon notifying his next of kin.
The shooting is being investigated by the Allentown Criminal Investigations Division, the Lehigh County District Attorney’s office, the Lehigh County Homicide Task Force, and the Lehigh County Coroner’s office.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Allentown Police Criminal Investigations Division at 610-437-7721 or make an anonymous tip through the Allentown Police Tip411 app.
