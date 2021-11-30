3 Hospitalized In Upper Macungie House Fire, Report Says

A heavy fire broke out inside an Upper Macungie house early Tuesday morning, causing three people to be hospitalized, including one firefighter, WFMZ reports.

Multiple fire companies responded to the home in the 8100 block of Main Street around 1:30 a.m., and learned of a woman trapped in a second-floor bathroom, the news outlet says citing fire officials on the scene.

The woman fell out of a window and was taken to an area hospital, along with her husband, who was also in the home, according to the report.

A firefighter has since been released from the hospital after being treated for exhaustion, WFMZ says.

Click here for the full story from WFMZ.

