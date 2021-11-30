Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Police & Fire

3 Hospitalized In Upper Macungie House Fire, Report Says

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Nearby crews establishing a water supply.
Nearby crews establishing a water supply. Photo Credit: Upper Macungie Township Station 56/Facebook

A heavy fire broke out inside an Upper Macungie house early Tuesday morning, causing three people to be hospitalized, including one firefighter, WFMZ reports.

Multiple fire companies responded to the home in the 8100 block of Main Street around 1:30 a.m., and learned of a woman trapped in a second-floor bathroom, the news outlet says citing fire officials on the scene.

The woman fell out of a window and was taken to an area hospital, along with her husband, who was also in the home, according to the report.

A firefighter has since been released from the hospital after being treated for exhaustion, WFMZ says.

Click here for the full story from WFMZ.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.