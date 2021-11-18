3 Arrests Made After Officers Seize Stolen Gun, Cocaine, In Bethlehem Traffic Stop

Three people were arrested after officers discovered a stolen gun, cocaine, and other drugs during a traffic stop in Bethlehem Wednesday, authorities said.

Officers stopped the car on Center Street near East Broad Street around 11:10 p.m. after noticing it driving with a suspended registration, Bethlehem police said.

The driver admitted to having a loaded firearm in the glove box, according to police.

Officers then conducted a warranted search after noticing drugs in plain sight, police said.

A search of the car yielded two guns -- one of which was reported stolen -- an unspecified amount of cocaine, heroin, marijuana, and ecstasy pills, and other materials consistent with drug distribution, according to police.

Officers learned that one of the men, Jarmando Gio-Vanni Lockhart of Fountain Hill, was prohibited from possessing firearms as a result of prior criminal convictions, police said.

Quan Waly Taylor, and Quayon R. Petty, both of Allentown were also arrested on drug possession and related charges.

