Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Breaking News: 'Multiple Fatalities' At PA, MD Line Linked To Kidnapped Girls, Authorities Say
Police & Fire

3 Arrests Made After Officers Seize Stolen Gun, Cocaine, In Bethlehem Traffic Stop

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Bethlehem police
Bethlehem police Photo Credit: Bethlehem PD via Facebook

Three people were arrested after officers discovered a stolen gun, cocaine, and other drugs during a traffic stop in Bethlehem Wednesday, authorities said.

Officers stopped the car on Center Street near East Broad Street around 11:10 p.m. after noticing it driving with a suspended registration, Bethlehem police said.

The driver admitted to having a loaded firearm in the glove box, according to police.

Officers then conducted a warranted search after noticing drugs in plain sight, police said.

A search of the car yielded two guns -- one of which was reported stolen -- an unspecified amount of cocaine, heroin, marijuana, and ecstasy pills, and other materials consistent with drug distribution, according to police.

Officers learned that one of the men, Jarmando Gio-Vanni Lockhart of Fountain Hill, was prohibited from possessing firearms as a result of prior criminal convictions, police said.

Quan Waly Taylor, and Quayon R. Petty, both of Allentown were also arrested on drug possession and related charges.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.