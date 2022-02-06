Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

2 Shot In Allentown, Police Say

Nicole Acosta
The intersection of North Fourth Street and West Turner Street Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Two people were shot in Allentown Thursday, June 2, authorities said.

Officers were called to North Fourth Street and West Turner Street, where they found two male gunshot victims around 8:20 p.m., Allentown police said.

Officers assisted the victims before they were taken to a nearby hospital by EMS, they said.

The victims were expected to survive, police said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Police said there was no danger to the public.

