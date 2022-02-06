2 Shot In Allentown, Police Say

Two people were shot in Allentown Thursday, June 2, authorities said.

Officers were called to North Fourth Street and West Turner Street, where they found two male gunshot victims around 8:20 p.m., Allentown police said.

Officers assisted the victims before they were taken to a nearby hospital by EMS, they said.

The victims were expected to survive, police said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Police said there was no danger to the public.

