Two people were killed in a Pocono Township crash over the weekend, officials said.

A 33-year-old Hazleton man operating a Subaru WRX and 28-year-old Brooklyn woman driving a 2018 Nissan Rogue, died in the 6:30 p.m. incident at Routes 611 and 715 on Saturday, Dec. 3, township police said.

Three female passengers in the Nissan were also seriously injured. The roadway was closed for several hours.

