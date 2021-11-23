2 Arrests Made In Weekend Allentown Shooting

A shooting that occurred over the weekend in Allentown resulted in the arrest of two people, authorities said.
Officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of South 4th Street around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday after receiving a report of a fight with shots fired, Allentown police said.
Officers arrived to find a car occupied by two men, police said. According to witnesses, the men in the car were the shooters from the initial call.
Jerry A. Green-Acosta, 26, and Jensen R. Ovalle, 22, were discovered with two "ghost" guns and a 9mm handgun, as well as ammunition, according to police.
No injuries were reported.
Both men were charged with firearms not to be carried without a license and reckless endangering disorderly conduct.
Green-Acosta was sent to Lehigh County Jail after failing to post 10 percent of $25,000 bail.
Ovalle was released from Lehigh County Jail on Sunday after posting 10 percent of $10,000 bail.
