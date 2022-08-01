16-Year-Old Girl Among Two Dead In Lehigh Valley Crash, Coroner Says

A 16-year-old girl was among two dead in a Lehigh Valley crash Sunday, July 31, authorities said.

Mia G. Due, and Jose Estrada, 42, died after a motorcycle collided with another vehicle at MacArthur Road at Mechanicsville Road in Whitehall Township around 6:55 p.m., Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said.

Estrada was operating the motorcycle, while Due was a passenger in the other vehicle, the coroner said. The condition of the other driver was not immediately known.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner says their cause and manner of death remain under investigation.

The crash is also being investigated by the Whitehall Township Police Department and the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Whitehall Township Police Seargeant Paul Barnes at 610-437-3042.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.