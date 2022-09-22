14-Year-Old Brought Loaded Gun Into William Allen High School, Causing Lockdown, DA Reveals

New details have been revealed in the incident that caused a lockdown at several schools in the Allentown area on Thursday, Sept. 15, and ended with the arrest of a juvenile with a loaded gun.

William Allen High School, Raub Middle School, and Union Terrace Elementary all were placed on lockdown as a precaution after officers received a report of a person with a weapon on Linden Street in West Park around 8:50 a.m., Allentown police said.

Though the armed teen was eventually taken into custody, District Attorney Jim Martin revealed Wednesday, Sept. 21 that the 14-year-old boy was actually arrested inside the building with a loaded semi-automatic handgun, unlike what authorities had reported last week.

Police initially said the boy was arrested in the area but did not specify where. It was unclear if the teen had any intention of using the gun.

Martin explained that the school district was aware that the student ended up in the building, after apparently running from West Park to the school.

He had on an ankle monitor that allowed police to track his location and arrest him in less than two hours, they said.

The boy, whose name will not be released due to his age, is facing charges of carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a firearm by a minor, possession of a weapon on school property, authorities said. He had a detention hearing on Sept. 16.

Too young to be charged as an adult, the teen's case will be adjudicated in the juvenile system.

