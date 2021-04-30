Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Police & Fire

1 Person Hospitalized In Allentown Shooting

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Allentown police
Allentown police Photo Credit: allentownpa.gov

Allentown police are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized Thursday night.

Police found the victim with gunshot wounds in the 100 block of North 7th Street around 7:50 p.m., Allentown police said.

The victim was treated on scene by officers and EMS before they were sent to Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest, police said. The person is expected to survive.

Police have declined further comment as the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call detectives at 610-437-7721 or the police desk at 610-437-7753 (ext. 1).

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lehigh Daily Voice!

Serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.