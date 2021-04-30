1 Person Hospitalized In Allentown Shooting

Allentown police are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized Thursday night.

Police found the victim with gunshot wounds in the 100 block of North 7th Street around 7:50 p.m., Allentown police said.

The victim was treated on scene by officers and EMS before they were sent to Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest, police said. The person is expected to survive.

Police have declined further comment as the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call detectives at 610-437-7721 or the police desk at 610-437-7753 (ext. 1).

