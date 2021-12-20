Contact Us
1 Displaced In North Whitehall House Fire

Nicole Acosta
One man was displaced following an overnight fire that ravaged his North Whitehall Township home, authorities said.

The fire broke out Monday on the 3100 block of Lil Wolf Circle in the Orefield section of the township, according to a tweet from the Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania.

A mobile home caught fire shortly after midnight, forcing out one man, WFMZ reports.

The Red Cross says they are providing the man with food, clothing, and shelter.

Community Fire Co. No. 1 of North Whitehall did not immediately return Daily Voice's call placed Monday afternoon.

