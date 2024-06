State police said they tried to stop the driver on Route 248 in Franklin Township around 6:30 p.m. He fled for 10 miles before losing control of his car and striking a tree in Towamensing Township, authorities said.

The driver, a Lehighton resident, was air-lifted to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest with serious injuries.

State police said the investigation is ongoing.

