The victim was found in a search of the wooded area behind the school, state police said in a release on Tuesday, July 30. Their name and gender were not reported but authorities said they were "likely homeless residing in the area they were discovered."

The victim died from blunt force trauma, officials added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Hazleton at 570-459-3890.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.