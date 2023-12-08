Kamryn Setzer, an Emmaus native, and her best friend, Emily Stevens, had uprooted their lives and were en route to relocate to Arizona, when Stevens lost control of the 2013 Hyundai Elantra on Interstate 70 on Friday, Dec. 1, Columbus police said.

Their vehicle struck a guardrail near the exit to Interstate 71 and North Broad Street on the southbound side of the highway around 10:05 p.m., killing Stevens at the scene, said those who knew her on social media.

Meanwhile, Kamryn was hospitalized in critical condition, hundreds of miles from her family, mourning the loss of her best friend.

A GoFundMe campaign launched by Kamryn's parents had nearly reached its goal as of Thursday, Dec. 7, having raised $39,000.

The funds will be used to transport Kamryn back home to Pennsylvania.

Emily of Macungie attended Northwestern Lehigh High School and went on to earn her associate's degree in kitchen and bath design from Lehigh Carbon Community College in 2022, according to her social media profiles. Until April 2023, Emily had been working as an Interior Designer at S & D Renovations, as stated on her LinkedIn.

Dozens of tributes to her life have been posted on social media. Including one from her motocross star brother, Jacob, who wrote in part on Instagram: "I love you so much baby sister this world is missing the happiest and most kind-hearted loving girl."

Her friends have also flooded Facebook, sharing about their sudden loss.

Funeral and memorial details for Emily have not been released at the time of publishing.

On the GoFundMe campaign page launched by Kamryn's parents to help move her to a hospital that is closer to home, they explained her situation:

"Kamryn has had multiple surgeries since Friday. She is focused on recovery but as you can imagine there are many steps. The next 48 hours are monitoring status, infections and more. Please continue your prayers and support, it is helping. Following that, it is getting her moving and physical therapy. Once she conquers these steps with the care from the great team at OhioHealth Grant is where we will need you. When the time comes, Kamryn would like to be moved closer to home. Unfortunately, the transportation is not covered by insurance unless medically necessary."

Click here to donate to help bring Kamryn back to Pennsylvania.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.