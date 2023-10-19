Pedestrian Struck Dead In Allentown Hit-Run, Authorities Say

The Lehigh County Coroner's Office said the victim was hit near Union Boulevard and North Jerome Street around 8:30 a.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and an autopsy is scheduled for Friday, the Coroner said. His name was withheld pending notification of loved ones.

Allentown police shut down Union Boulevard from Kiowa Street to Jasper Street Thursday morning to investigate the crash.

"The Accident Reconstruction Unit is currently on scene and Union Boulevard will be closed until the reconstruction is complete," the department said.

