Eric J. Fenstermaker, was 52 when he passed at St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown at 10:50 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio detailed.

When the Northampton man was about 32 years old he was riding "a motorcycle that was in collision with a pickup truck," Buglio said.

The crash happened at the Intersection of Route 309 North at Route 143, Lynn Township, Lehigh County at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1, 2004, according to Bugio.

Complications of a traumatic brain injury caused his death due to the motorcycle crash. The manner was ruled accidental.

Details about his life were not immediately available, as this crash predates most social media and his obituary has yet to be published.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.