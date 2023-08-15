PA Dad Killed In Lehigh Valley Crash

Chad E. Condon, 47, of Prospect Park, died from blunt-force chest injuries just after 4 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13, Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said. The manner of death was ruled accidental.

Condon was headed north on the Turnpike in Upper Milford Township when his car struck another head-on at around 2 a.m. Sunday, officials said.

In addition to the Lehigh County Coroner, Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash.

According to loved ones on GoFundMe, Condon leaves behind two sons and two daughters.

"Chad was one of the nicest people I’ve known," said campaign organizer Alicia Parisano. "He was a loving father and was always there for his kids and anyone who needed him."

In just two days, the crowdfunding effort has raised a staggering $14,000 — money that Parisano says will allow Condon's children to give him a proper memorial.

"With this being so sudden and the cost of a funeral, any donation will help prepare them for his service," she said. "We thank you in advance for helping in this very sad time."

