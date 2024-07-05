Officer Injured During Drug Arrest In Allentown: Police

Police said they were patrolling near North Boyer and Russell streets around 6 p.m. when they spotted two men "involved in suspected drug activity."

They initiated an arrest and 23-year-old Jeniel Rivera Gotay resisted and tried to flee, according to APD. He was placed in custody and police said they found fentanyl and crack cocaine in his possession.

Another suspect, 50-year-old Pablo A. Garcia, was found to have crack cocaine, authorities said.

Rivera Gotay, of Bethlehem, was charged with aggravated assault, possession with intent to deliver, resisting arrest, simple assault, simple possession, and disorderly conduct, officials said. Court records show he's being held on $100,000 bail.

Garcia, of Allentown, is charged with simple possession.

