Woman Who Died After Being Struck By Car Outside Dieruff High School Was Paraprofessional

The woman who died after being struck by a car outside Dieruff High School in Allentown has been identified as a paraprofessional at the school, authorities said.

Angela Yowakim, 25, was crossing Irving Street near Andre Reed Way when she was hit by the car just before the school day started around 6:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, according to Allentown police and the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

The Allentown woman was brought to St. Luke’s Hospital - Bethlehem, where she was pronounced dead at 4:08 p.m., the coroner's office said.

Her death was determined to be the result of multiple blunt force injuries, and her death was ruled an accident.

Yowakim worked with the Allentown School District as a paraprofessional since 2019 and was a 2015 Dieruff High School graduate, city officials said.

"The City of Allentown and the Allentown School District extend their deepest condolences to the family and friends of Ms. Yowakim," officials said. "The family has requested privacy during this very difficult time."

District officials say they will be "enhancing support" at Dieruff, and encouraging grieving staff, students, and families to speak with a counselor or school psychologist.

Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk, Police Chief Charles Roca, and Superintendent Dr. John Stanford urged families and students to always use caution and be aware of their surroundings while walking to and from school.

"Those operating vehicles in school zones and dropping off students are reminded to follow speed limits, to come to a complete stop at stop signs, and to not block crosswalks," they said in a statement.

"I believe that this tragedy is something that shakes people to the core," Chief Roca said during a press conference Wednesday, Sept. 7. "To let them understand the reality of what can happen."

The incident remains under investigation by the Allentown Police Department, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office, and the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Sergeant Eric Stauffer of the Allentown Police Department Traffic Division at 610-437-7732, ext. 2326 or the Allentown Police Non-Emergency number at 610-437-7751.

