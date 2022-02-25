Volunteer PA Firefighter, Beloved Twin Dies After COVID Battle, 27

Volunteer firefighter and beloved twin Andrew Russell Werner died after battling COVID-19 on Saturday, Jan. 22. He was 27.

Werner lived in Coopersburg and had worked at Wendy’s in Quakertown for the past three years, his obituary says.

He was an assistant teacher for the Assumption BVM Catholic Church and had spent time volunteering with the Coopersburg Fire Co. and the Animals in Distress animal shelter, according to his memorial.

Werner also attended Lehigh Carbon Community College from 2013 to 2017, his social media page says.

More than $450 had been raised on GoFundMe as of Friday for Werner’s funeral expenses.

“Andrew Werner, a good hearted best friend, a brother, a son, uncle and an all around kind hearted person was taken way too soon due to losing his battle with Covid,” reads the fundraiser.

“Everyone he came into contact with he touched their lives in so many ways.”

Werner leaves behind his loving twin sister, Amy; his adoptive parents, Dianne and Justin Werner; his adoptive sister, Julie; nephew, Christopher; birth parents, Tami Rought and Earl Slater; as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

Werner’s funeral was held at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church on Old Bethlehem Pike in Bethlehem on Friday, Feb. 18.

“He would give the shirt off his back and run to help anyone in need,” reads the GoFundMe. “Please if able, help our family in such a trying time by helping with the financial burden at this such tragic time.”

Click here to view/donate to ‘Help Lay Andrew to Rest’ on GoFundMe.

