Pottsville Sanitation Worker Killed By Falling Sign: Coroner

A sanitation worker in Schuylkill County died after being struck by a falling street sign, officials say.

Kerry A. Spiess, 36, of Pottsville, was working on a sanitation truck in the 100 block of North Progress Avenue early in the morning on Sept. 6 when his truck backed into a standing sign pole, said the Lehigh County Coroner's Office in a release.

Spiess stepped down off the back of the truck onto the sidewalk, when the sign fell and hit him on the head, officials added.

He died at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest on Friday, Dec. 2, just before 2 p.m., the Coroner's Office said. The cause of death was ruled blunt force trauma and the manner was determined to be an accident, according to the release.

On Facebook, loved ones paid tribute to Spiess on Friday.

"He has passed on. I am totally destroyed right now inside," wrote a man identifying himself as Spiess' older brother.

"My brother Kerry Spiess, may you RIP in heaven and know that I will think about you every day of my life until we get to be together in heaven."

According to his brother, Spiess leaves behind three daughters.

