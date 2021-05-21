Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Obituaries

Peter Fosselman Of Lower Macungie Township Dies, 30

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Peter Fosselman
Peter Fosselman Photo Credit: LinkedIn photo

Peter Ralph Fosselman of Lower Macungie Township died on May 17, 2021. He was 30 years old.

Born in Allentown, Peter graduated from Emmaus High School in 2009 and went on to earn his Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from the University of Pittsburgh in 2013, his obituary says.

He had been working at BNP Paribas in King of Prussia, and previously worked in finance in New York City.

Peter was passionate about the University of Pittsburgh football and basketball teams, Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins, playing card games, golfing, tennis and cycling, his obit says.

Services will be held Sunday, May 23 at the Stephens Funeral Home in Allentown, with visitation scheduled from 11 a.m. to noon.

Click here for Peter Fosselman's complete obituary.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lehigh Daily Voice!

Serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.