Peter Fosselman Of Lower Macungie Township Dies, 30

Peter Ralph Fosselman of Lower Macungie Township died on May 17, 2021. He was 30 years old.

Born in Allentown, Peter graduated from Emmaus High School in 2009 and went on to earn his Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from the University of Pittsburgh in 2013, his obituary says.

He had been working at BNP Paribas in King of Prussia, and previously worked in finance in New York City.

Peter was passionate about the University of Pittsburgh football and basketball teams, Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins, playing card games, golfing, tennis and cycling, his obit says.

Services will be held Sunday, May 23 at the Stephens Funeral Home in Allentown, with visitation scheduled from 11 a.m. to noon.

Click here for Peter Fosselman's complete obituary.

