Lehigh Man Dies Days After Wife In Route 873 Crash

A Lehigh County man has died nine days after the State Route 873 crash that killed his wife, authorities said.

Francis Andres, 50 of Slatington, died Friday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest due to multiple blunt force trauma, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

Andres was heading south in a 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 when he failed to negotiate a right-hand turn, crossed into the northbound lanes, and entered the eastern shoulder on Sept. 8 at the Grove Street intersection in Washington Township, PA State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky said.

The truck hit a utility pole with its front bumper and continued south, hitting a second pole with its passenger side front quarter panel, Branosky said.

The car rotated clockwise and hit several street signs, where it came to a final rest.

The passenger, Kristin Andres, 49, was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced dead, the coroner's office said.

Her cause of death was also multiple blunt force trauma.

Kristin is survived by her parents, son and daughter, and two stepchildren, according to her obituary.

An obituary for Francis was not found Monday afternoon.

