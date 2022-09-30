Easton Man, IT Manager ID'd As Victim Killed In Salisbury Township Small Plane Crash

A 49-year-old former IT manager has been identified as the victim killed in a small plane crash in the Lehigh Valley on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Keith Kozel, of Easton, was pronounced dead at the scene on the 1400 block of Keystone Road in Salisbury Township after the crash around 1:40 p.m., according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

The single-engine Piper PA-28 had departed from Queen City Airport in Allentown and had only been in the air for three minutes before going down in a residential yard, according to The Federal Aviation Administration and records obtained by WFMZ.

A second victim was pulled from the wreckage and brought to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest in unknown condition, authorities said.

Kozel had been working as the managing director of a supply chain network, and previously held the position of IT manager for Urban Outfitters, according to his LinkedIn and Facebook profiles.

He's also a 1995 graduate of Penn State University, his profiles show.

His cause of death was determined to be multiple injuries sustained in an aircraft mishap, and his manner of death was ruled an accident.

The coroner’s office said it used dental x-rays and circumstantial evidence to identify Kozel.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the Lehigh County Coroner's Office, and the Salisbury Township Police Department.

Anyone with information on the crash is encouraged to contact the Salisbury Township Police Department at 610-797-1447 or Lehigh County Radio at 610-437-5252.

