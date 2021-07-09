Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Obituaries

Community Rallies For Family Of Lehigh Dad Killed By Driver In South Whitehall

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Barry Evans and his family.
Barry Evans and his family. Photo Credit: GoFundMe screenshot/Alessandra Thompson

The Lehigh County community is rallying for the family of a father of two killed by a driver in South Whitehall last week.

Over $35,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe campaign for the family of Barry Evans, 30, who was struck around 8:55 p.m. on Sept. 2 while crossing the 1400 Block of North Cedar Crest Boulevard.

The Coplay resident was pronounced dead at 9:24 p.m., the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said.

Evans left behind his wife, Rebecca (Ciciliot) Evans, and two children, ages 5 and 3 years old, his GoFundMe reads.

He worked as the General Manager of PrimoHoagies on Cedar Crest Boulevard in Allentown, according to his obituary.

Funeral services were held privately.

In addition to the coroner's office, the death is being investigated by the South Whitehall Police Department and the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.

Click here to donate.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lehigh Daily Voice!

Serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.