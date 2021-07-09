Community Rallies For Family Of Lehigh Dad Killed By Driver In South Whitehall

The Lehigh County community is rallying for the family of a father of two killed by a driver in South Whitehall last week.

Over $35,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe campaign for the family of Barry Evans, 30, who was struck around 8:55 p.m. on Sept. 2 while crossing the 1400 Block of North Cedar Crest Boulevard.

The Coplay resident was pronounced dead at 9:24 p.m., the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said.

Evans left behind his wife, Rebecca (Ciciliot) Evans, and two children, ages 5 and 3 years old, his GoFundMe reads.

He worked as the General Manager of PrimoHoagies on Cedar Crest Boulevard in Allentown, according to his obituary.

Funeral services were held privately.

In addition to the coroner's office, the death is being investigated by the South Whitehall Police Department and the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.

Click here to donate.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.