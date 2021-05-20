Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Allentown Native, Northampton High School Graduate Frank Hutterer Dies Suddenly At 24

Allentown native and Northampton High School graduate Frank J. Hutterer died suddenly at home on May 10. He was 24.
Allentown native and Northampton High School graduate Frank J. Hutterer died suddenly at home on May 10. He was 24.

Hutterer, of Walnutport in Lehigh Township, previously worked as a pharmacy technician at Rite Aid in Wilkes-Barre, his obituary says.

Hutterer graduated as a member of the National Honor Society at Northampton High School in 2014 and later attended Wilkes University, where he finished the pharmacy program and participated as a member of the Kappa PSI Fraternity, his memorial says.

Hutterer was known for his love of sports, particularly baseball. He was also a skilled fisherman, according to his obit.

Hutterer is survived by his parents, Laurie L. (Smith) Hutterer and companion, Matthew L. Leonard and Frank J., Jr. and wife Victoria Hutterer; his sister, Kadie-Lee J. Hutterer and fiance Bryant Rodriguez; his maternal grandparents, JoAnn (Strohl) Smith and fiance Melvin Kressley and Richard L. and wife Kathleen Smith of Whitehall; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.

Contributions can be made in Hutterer’s memory to the Walnutport Canal Association (417 Lincoln Ave., Walnutport, PA 18088).

Click here for the full obituary.

