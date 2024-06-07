Nypd Busts Whitehall Dad Of Saquon Barkley With Loaded Gun In Unregistered Corvette

Police stopped Alibay Barkley, 55, of Whitehall, PA, in a 2019 Chevrolet Corvette with an obstructed license plates that didn't match the car, at East 140 St. and Third Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, the NYPD said.

An investigation found that Barkley had a loaded gun and that the car was unregistered, police said.

According to 6abc, Barkley told police the pink gun shared to X by the NYPD was his wife's gun that they keep for safety "because of who my son is." He also said that his son had gotten him the car, according to 6abc.

Barkley was charged with criminal possession of a loaded firearm, operating an unregistered vehicle, dirty or covered plate, and improper plates.

