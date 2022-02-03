Winning Scratch-Off Worth $3 Million Sold In Lehigh County

A scratch-off worth $3 million was sold in Lehigh County.

The MONOPOLY 100X scratch-off was sold at Deli Mart on Tilghman Street in Allentown, Pennsylvania lottery officials said on Wednesday, March, 2.

The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

MONOPOLY 100X is a $30 game that offers top prizes of $3 million. Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com.

Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the PA Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

