Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Breaking News: Wrong Guy: PA News Station Flashes Photo Of Biden Instead Of Sex Assault Suspect
News

Winning Scratch-Off Worth $3 Million Sold In Lehigh County

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Deli Mart located at 4225 Tilghman St. in Allentown.
Deli Mart located at 4225 Tilghman St. in Allentown. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A scratch-off worth $3 million was sold in Lehigh County.

The MONOPOLY 100X scratch-off was sold at Deli Mart on Tilghman Street in Allentown, Pennsylvania lottery officials said on Wednesday, March, 2.

The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

MONOPOLY 100X is a $30 game that offers top prizes of $3 million. Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com.

Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the PA Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.