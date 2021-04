A Pennsylvania lottery ticket good for $1.12 million was sold in Lehigh County.

The winning Match 6 ticket from the Wednesday, April 21, drawing was sold at Top Star Express at Hamilton Boulevard in Breinigsville.

The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 10-12-22-33-35-40.

The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.

