WINNER: $1.4 Million PA Cash 5 Lottery Ticket Sold In Lehigh Valley

A lucky Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $1.4 million was sold in the Lehigh Valley.

The winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket for the Wednesday, June 22 drawing was sold at Whitehall Mini Mart on Lehigh Street in Whitehall, state lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were 2-7-10-35-39.

The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

