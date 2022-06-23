Contact Us
WINNER: $1.4 Million PA Cash 5 Lottery Ticket Sold In Lehigh Valley

Nicole Acosta
Whitehall Mini Mart is located at 3690 Lehigh St. in Whitehall
Whitehall Mini Mart is located at 3690 Lehigh St. in Whitehall Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A lucky Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $1.4 million was sold in the Lehigh Valley.

The winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket for the Wednesday, June 22 drawing was sold at Whitehall Mini Mart on Lehigh Street in Whitehall, state lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were 2-7-10-35-39.

The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

