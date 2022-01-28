Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Breaking News: Gas Leak Forces Evacuation After Pittsburgh Bridge Collapse
News

Wawa Slated To Open First Store Of 2022 In This Pennsylvania Town

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Wawa's newest storefront in Upper Saucon Township.
Wawa's newest storefront in Upper Saucon Township. Photo Credit: Wawa

Wawa is slated to open its first store of the year in an eastern Pennsylvania town.

Thursday, Feb. 3 marks the grand opening of the newest Wawa store in Upper Saucon Township (Lehigh County), officials announced Friday.

The store is located at 6680 Route 309.

As part of the celebration, there is an outdoor ribbon-cutting ceremony planned at 9 a.m. It will feature local officials, charity partners, local heroes, staff, and customers.

The grand opening will toast the athletes from Special Olympics Pennsylvania and honor local first responders from the Upper Saucon Township Police and Fire Departments with Wawa’s signature "Hoagies for Heroes" tribute.

Wally Goose, Wawa's mascot, also is expected to make an appearance.

The first 100 customers will receive Wawa t-shirts that say "Goose Vibes Only."

The store will officially open to the public at 8 a.m.

Wawa is expected to open 54 new stores in 2022.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.