Wawa Slated To Open First Store Of 2022 In This Pennsylvania Town

Wawa is slated to open its first store of the year in an eastern Pennsylvania town.

Thursday, Feb. 3 marks the grand opening of the newest Wawa store in Upper Saucon Township (Lehigh County), officials announced Friday.

The store is located at 6680 Route 309.

As part of the celebration, there is an outdoor ribbon-cutting ceremony planned at 9 a.m. It will feature local officials, charity partners, local heroes, staff, and customers.

The grand opening will toast the athletes from Special Olympics Pennsylvania and honor local first responders from the Upper Saucon Township Police and Fire Departments with Wawa’s signature "Hoagies for Heroes" tribute.

Wally Goose, Wawa's mascot, also is expected to make an appearance.

The first 100 customers will receive Wawa t-shirts that say "Goose Vibes Only."

The store will officially open to the public at 8 a.m.

Wawa is expected to open 54 new stores in 2022.

