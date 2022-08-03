Viral Video Captures Gas Prices Ticking Up By The Second At PA Shell Station

Contact Us
Nicole Acosta
Shell gas station
Shell gas station Photo Credit: Daily Voice photo

The gas prices at one Pennsylvania gas station jumped nearly 40 cents in a matter of seconds, catching the attention of several onlookers earlier this week.

Drivers and onlookers were captured gawking at the Bethlehem Shell station's digital sign captured Monday, March 7 ticking up in price, Yahoo Finance reports.

Before the video ends, the price per gallon can be seen rising from $3.99 to more than $4.40.

The national average for gas prices has topped $4 as of Tuesday, March 8, the AAA says. 

Gas prices in the US have risen as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, multiple news outlets are reporting. President Joe Biden decided to ban Russian oil imports on Tuesday, March 8, the AP reports.

