Uber Passenger Shot In Road Rage Incident On I-176: State Police

Mac Bullock
An Uber passenger was shot when an enraged driver opened fire at the car she was riding in.
A passenger riding in an Uber took a bullet to the thigh when an enraged driver opened fire at the vehicle, state troopers say. 

The victim, a 20-year-old Bridgeport woman, was riding eastbound in a Hyundai on I-176 just after midnight on Saturday, Jan. 14, police said in a release. 

A driver in a black Nissan Altima with New Jersey plates quickly approached the Hyundai and "attempted to merge in an unsafe manner," investigators said. When the Uber driver wouldn't let him merge, troopers say the Nissan driver pulled up alongside, rolled down the window, and fired three shots at the victims' car. 

Only the passenger was hit, and the Uber driver rushed her to Thomas Jefferson Hospital where she was treated for a gunshot wound to the left thigh. Her condition was reported as stable, troopers added. 

The Nissan is believed to have fled the scene eastbound on I676 E. Anyone with information is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police tip line at 1-800-472-8477.

