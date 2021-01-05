Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Lehigh Daily Voice
TSA: Man Busted With Loaded Handgun At Lehigh Valley Airport

Cecilia Levine
Handgun seized from Lehighton man at Lehigh Valley International Airport.
Handgun seized from Lehighton man at Lehigh Valley International Airport. Photo Credit: TSA

A handgun loaded with seven bullets was seized from a man at the security checkpoint at Lehigh Valley International Airport Thursday, the Transportation Security Administration said.

TSA officers spotted the loaded gun in the Lehighton resident's carry-on bag and alerted the airport authority police, who arrived at the checkpoint, confiscated the gun and arrested the unidentified man, the administration said.

The man will be charged with disorderly conduct for closing the checkpoint and may face federal civil penalties of as much as $10,000, TSA said.

Guns can be transported on a flight if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and declared to the airline. 

The airline will be sure that the gun travels with checked baggage in the belly of the plane, never in the cabin of the plane. Additionally, replica firearms also are prohibited in carry-on baggage and also must be transported in checked luggage.

Click here for the full release from TSA.

