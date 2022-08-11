Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: PA Man Attacks Hospital Workers: Police
News

Support Surges For Family Of Teen Tree Worker Who Died After Lehigh Valley Woodchipper Incident

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Isiah Bedocs
Isiah Bedocs Photo Credit: GoFundMe

Support is surging for the family of a teenage tree worker who died after an accident involving a woodchipper.

Isiah Bedocs, 17, was partially pulled into the machine while working a tree job on the 3700 block of Excelsior Road in North Whitehall Township around 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, according to PA State Police and LehighValleyLive.

The Coplay boy was airlifted to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later, police said. 

Bedocs was an incoming senior at Whitehall High School, and "had his whole life ahead of him," reads a GoFundMe launched by Christine Castro.

"He was a happy teenager who went to work and sadly didn’t come home after a tragic accident," Castro wrote.

Nearly $2,000 had been raised on the page as of Thursday, Aug. 11.

The incident remains under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police Bethlehem Criminal Investigation Unit, along with help from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office, the Home Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), and Stew's Towing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.