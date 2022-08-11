Support Surges For Family Of Teen Tree Worker Who Died After Lehigh Valley Woodchipper Incident

Support is surging for the family of a teenage tree worker who died after an accident involving a woodchipper.

Isiah Bedocs, 17, was partially pulled into the machine while working a tree job on the 3700 block of Excelsior Road in North Whitehall Township around 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, according to PA State Police and LehighValleyLive.

The Coplay boy was airlifted to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later, police said.

Bedocs was an incoming senior at Whitehall High School, and "had his whole life ahead of him," reads a GoFundMe launched by Christine Castro.

"He was a happy teenager who went to work and sadly didn’t come home after a tragic accident," Castro wrote.

Nearly $2,000 had been raised on the page as of Thursday, Aug. 11.

The incident remains under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police Bethlehem Criminal Investigation Unit, along with help from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office, the Home Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), and Stew's Towing.

