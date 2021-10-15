Contact Us
Support Surges For Family Of PA Dad Shot Dead By NJ Road Rage Driver

Nicole Acosta
Kippy Henry with his wife and kids.
Kippy Henry with his wife and kids. Photo Credit: GoFundMe screenshot

Support is pouring in for the loved ones of a 42-year-old Pennsylvania dad of three who was shot dead by a New Jersey man after a road rage incident on Tuesday.

Nearly $6,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Kippy Henry's loved ones as of Friday afternoon.

The South Whitehall man leaves behind his wife Meggie, and their three children; Jahnessa, 17, Noah, 13, and Judah, 12, according to GoFundMe organizer Daniel Berta.

Justin “Nuk” Nevius, of Phillipsburg, is accused of fatally shooting Henry for allegedly cutting him off on the streets of Allentown, authorities said.

Officers were called to the intersection of 7th and Gordon Streets around 7:40 p.m., where they found Henry with multiple gunshot wounds in a parked burgundy Dodge Caravan, police said.

He was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest where he later died, police said.

Surveillance footage showed Nevius' light-colored Nissan Altima driving south on 7th Street before pulling up next to the van and coming to a stop, according to authorities.

A series of muzzle flashes were then seen coming from the driver’s side of the Nissan Altima, the DA's office said. Following that, two people leave the car and run.

The Nissan Altima then flees the scene, heading south on 7th Street before turning east on Gordon Street, authorities said.

Police also found several 40-caliber shell casings near the shot-out Dodge Caravan, authorities said.

A witness whose name was not released identified Nevius as the alleged shooter, Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin said.

Nevius is a convicted felon and is not permitted to possess a firearm.

He is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.

Click here to donate.

