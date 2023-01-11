Reported Gunfire Brings Large Police Presence To Allentown Apartment

Police are investigating an "unfolding" situation at the Bridgeview Apartments in Allentown, authorities told Daily Voice.

The department received reports of shots fired at the 701 Harrison Street complex in the evening hours on Wednesday, Jan. 11, Allentown police said.

As of 7:30 p.m., police said the matter was still "ongoing," and residents were being told it was unsafe to enter the building.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more.

