Peppy Pennsylvania Pug's Obituary, Funeral Photos Go Viral

Cecilia Levine
Dexter Beville
Dexter Beville Photo Credit: Tim Beville Jr. Facebook

A peppy Pennsylvania pug who recently passed away is gaining national attention for his heartfelt obituary, penned by his loving owner.

Dexter Beville, 7, died on April 27 in the arms of Allentown owner, Tim Beville, Jr., his obituary says.

The pug was honored with a funeral, which Beville shared to Facebook.

The post had been shared more than 82,000 times and received 51 million likes as of Sunday afternoon.

Dexter's obituary remembers him as a "sweet and loving" part of the family, who loved to sing along to YouTube videos and play with toys.

"Dexter was born in Bethlehem, PA to Galaxy and the Late Leinda Rockmore," the obit reads.

"Dexter has been apart of the family since he was 9 weeks old. There was never EVER a day that he didn't do something that would bring a smile to my face and even make me laugh out loud...

"He always fell asleep on his back with all 4 legs up in the air. He loved to ride in the car, but hated the rain. He loved laying on top of the couch so he could look out the window and watch the guys across the street at the barber shop."

Click here for Dexter's complete obituary.

