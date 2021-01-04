Pennsylvania Lottery Winners Across 3 Counties Split $675K Jackpot

Three Pennsylvania lottery winners across three counties split a Cash 5 with Quick Cash jackpot worth $675,000.

The tickets from the Wednesday, March 31 drawing were sold at:

SHOP ‘n SAVE, 600 Market Place Drive, Oakdale, Allegheny County

Don’s Food Market, 217 E. Harrison St., Emmaus, Lehigh County

Dynamic Dollar, 6316 Woodland Ave., Philadelphia County

Each ticket matched all five balls drawn, 3-7-14-22-43.

Each winner will receive $225,000 each.

Each retailer will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning tickets.

