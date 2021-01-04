Pennsylvania Lottery Winners Across 3 Counties Split $675K Jackpot

Three Pennsylvania lottery winners across three counties split a Cash 5 with Quick Cash jackpot worth $675,000.
The tickets from the Wednesday, March 31 drawing were sold at:
- SHOP ‘n SAVE, 600 Market Place Drive, Oakdale, Allegheny County
- Don’s Food Market, 217 E. Harrison St., Emmaus, Lehigh County
- Dynamic Dollar, 6316 Woodland Ave., Philadelphia County
Each ticket matched all five balls drawn, 3-7-14-22-43.
Each winner will receive $225,000 each.
Each retailer will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning tickets.
