Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
News

Pennsylvania Lottery Winners Across 3 Counties Split $675K Jackpot

Nicole Acosta
Don’s Food Market, 217 E. Harrison St., Emmaus, PA
Don’s Food Market, 217 E. Harrison St., Emmaus, PA Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Three Pennsylvania lottery winners across three counties split a Cash 5 with Quick Cash jackpot worth $675,000.

The tickets from the Wednesday, March 31 drawing were sold at:

  • SHOP ‘n SAVE, 600 Market Place Drive, Oakdale, Allegheny County
  • Don’s Food Market, 217 E. Harrison St., Emmaus, Lehigh County 
  • Dynamic Dollar, 6316 Woodland Ave., Philadelphia County

Each ticket matched all five balls drawn, 3-7-14-22-43.

Each winner will receive $225,000 each.

Each retailer will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning tickets.

