Pennsylvania Casino Fined $160K For Underage Gambling

A Pennsylvania casino has been ordered to pay up to $160,000 in fines for allowing underage gambling, officials announced.

The agreement between the owners of the Mount Airy Casino Resort in Mount Pocono and the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board was approved Wednesday, Sept. 21.

The agency detailed three instances in which people under the age of 21 were given access to the casino floor and gambled.

These occasions are listed below:

An 18-year-old male who gambled at two different slot machines;

An 11-year-old female who gambled at 10 different slot machines while both parents were present with her and cashed two vouchers;

Two 13-year-old females who gambled at slot machines with their mother.

Mount Airy #1 LLC also received a second fine of $100,825 for failing to timely file a total of 32 corporate or individual renewal applications, officials said. The failure to gain re-licensing of one individual led to the failure to meet a mandated condition company's slot machine license.

Lianne Asbury, Mount Airy’s executive director of security, told the agency that difficulties with COVID-19 mask requirements made it hard to determine someone's age, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

