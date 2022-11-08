PA Judge Rules To Extend Voting Until 10 p.m. In Luzerne County: Reports

A Pennsylvania judge ruled to keep Luzerne County polls open until 10 p.m. after paper shortages were discovered at polling sites, multiple outlets report.

Polls in Luzerne County were set to close at 8 p.m. until county Court of Common Pleas Judge Lesa S. Gelb ruled in an emergency, one-page order that the paper shortage "disenfranchised" voters "through no fault of their own," according to the reports.

The delay is sure to slow results in the race for Pennsylvania's 8th Congressional District, where incumbent Rep. Matt Cartwright (D) is up against Jim Bognet (R) for the second time, after beating him by just 3.6 percentage points in 2020.

If he wins, this will be Cartwright's sixth House term.

The extension may also slow results for Pennsylvania's hotly anticipated statewide elections, the US Senate and gubernatorial races.

