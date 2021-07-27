'Major Traffic Disruptions' Expected In Lehigh County Due To Biden Visit

Major traffic disruptions are to be expected in Lehigh County Wednesday due to a visit by President Joe Biden, officials said.

Pennsylvania State Police are expecting heavy delays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Major highways including State Route 22, I-78, and Route 222, and their ramps and overpasses will be periodically or permanently closed throughout the timeframe, PA State Police said. This will cause secondary roads to become congested.

State Police are advising the public to make alternate plans for travel and to avoid major roadways in the county during the timeframe.

Biden is set to visit Mack Trucks in Lower Macungie Township Wednesday afternoon to "emphasize the importance" of American manufacturing, buying U.S.-made products, and supporting good-paying jobs, according to a statement released by The White House.

