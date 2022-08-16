Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: RELEASED: NJ Rapper, Associate Plead Guilty In Passaic Shooting, Freed Pending Sentencings
News

Little League World Series Player In Medically-Induced Coma After Fall In PA: TMZ

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Easton Oliverson
Easton Oliverson Photo Credit: Shanna Oliverson Bundy (Facebook)

A Little League World Series player from Utah was placed in a medically-induced coma following a fall in eastern Pennsylvania, TMZ reports.

Easton Oliverson, 12, underwent emergency surgery after fracturing his skull when he fell off the top bunk of a bed in a dorm in Williamsport on Sunday, Aug. 14, his uncle told the outlet.

The boy was expected to make his first appearance as part of the Snow Canyon Little League team later this month.

Although he remains in the ICU at Janet Weis Children's Hospital in Danville, his family expects him to make a full recovery.

Click here for more from TMZ.

to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.