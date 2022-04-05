Lehigh Valley Restaurant To Temporarily Shutter After Owner's Sudden Death

A Lehigh Valley restaurant announced it will be temporarily closing following the sudden death of beloved owner Gregory Wert.

Wert's Cafe in Allentown will be closed until Monday, April 11.

"It is with a very heavy heart that we share this sad news. We lost our Greg unexpectedly last night. We are extremely devastated," the business said on Facebook Saturday, April 2.

Wert's "contagious laugh could be heard for hours and his beautiful smile and friendly personality was the first thing you encountered when entering the restaurant," his obituary says. The 59-year-old also graduated from William Allen High School.

The restaurant, known for its burgers, was founded in 1968 by Fred and Connie, who also raised their three children, Greg, Phil, and Kathy, over the years, its website says.

He is survived by his parents, Fred and Connie; son: Chase L. Wert; brother: Philip C. Wert and his wife Tina M. of Orefield; sister: Kathleen W. Drake and her husband James P. of Fogelsville; nieces: Alyssa, Nicole, Ashley, Natalie, Lauren, and Elizabeth.

Funeral services were set for 10 a.m. Thursday, April 7 at Stephens Funeral Home on North Krocks Road in Allentown. Two viewings were also scheduled for Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., all in the funeral home.

Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the Chase Wert Education Fund in the care of the funeral home.

