Lehigh Valley Resident Rallies For Family Of Ramon Ramirez, Dad Killed In Shooting Spree

Support is surging on a GoFundMe page for the family of an Allentown man who tragically died in a Lehigh Valley shooting spree early Wednesday morning.

More than $5,300 had been raised on the campaign as of Thursday evening for the family of Ramon Ramirez, a 31-year-old dad of three who was killed in an Upper Macungie shooting spree Wednesday morning.

The fundraiser was launched by longtime Lehigh Valley resident John D. Miller -- a perfect stranger to the family.

Upon learning that Ramirez had a wife and three children, Miller wanted to ensure that community members were thinking of them, he said.

"The poor guy was pumping gas probably for the 200th time at that Wawa and probably goes there every day to pump up his truck," Miller told Daily Voice. "I felt terrible so I wanted to do something to help them."

The gunman, Za Uk Lian, had shot at two other vehicles before shooting Ramirez, then running from the scene and turning the gun on himself, police said.

"I have never met Ramon or his family but like many people hearing his story on social media and the news, I wondered how I might be able to offer some small comfort to his family." GoFundMe photo

Ramirez was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, where he was pronounced dead at 5:30 a.m., authorities said.

Despite receiving multiple untrustworthy contacts from people claiming to be family members of Ramirez, Miller is in contact with Peter Dannecker, the vice president of risk and integrated resources for A. Duie Pyle, Ramirez's employer.

"I was hoping they could somehow connect us, and so, they're doing that," said Miller, who works for ADP in Roseland, New Jersey.

"The people who send me messages may not have the kids' best interest at heart."

Miller, who was able to also get in contact with a woman possibly connected to the Ramirez family, confirmed they agree that the fundraiser should stay up.

The Ramirez family recently bought a house in Allentown in September, The Morning Call reports citing property records.

"I know the family may feel like they don't want to be a burden on anybody," said Miller, "but just let the community help."

Miller updated the page to include a Spanish translation to accommodate those who may need it.

"Nothing can bring back this husband/father/friend, but members of the community can take away some of the stress and uncertainty his family may be experiencing by generously donating to this fund," Miller wrote.

Click here to view/donate to "Helping the Ramon Ramirez Family, Allentown, PA.

